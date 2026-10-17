Noorul Islam varsity introduces ‘Kalam Spark’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking World Students’ Day, observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education has taken a significant step in advancing education and technology with the introduction of Kalam Spark, described as the world’s smallest animatronic educational assistant robot.

Developed through a collaborative initiative between Noorul Islam University and Acubots, a robotics start-up, Kalam Spark aims to nurture scientific curiosity and foster greater engagement in learning among students.

The robot made its first demonstration at the official residence of Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. Designed to resemble the former President of India, fondly remembered as the ‘Missile Man of India’, the robot is equipped with the ability to interact and converse with children.

Members of Dr Kalam’s family welcomed the innovation with enthusiasm and admiration. Dr A P J M J Sheikh Saleem, a family member of Dr Kalam and co-founder of the Dr A P J Abdul Kalam International Foundation, appreciated Noorul Islam University’s initiative.