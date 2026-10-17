Unauthorised private dog shelter in Thiruvananthapuram served stop memo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A reportedly unauthorised private dog shelter in Kuttichal panchayat that has been at the centre of the city corporation’s controversial stray-dog management programme has been served a stop memo, with the operator given seven days to relocate the animals. An inspection carried out by panchayat authorities found that between 125 and 150 dogs are being illegally housed at the facility without the permission or knowledge of the panchayat.

“The individual obtained a permit and pollution clearance under the pretext of starting a pet-breeding and bird-rearing facility around four months back. However, instead of pet animals, stray dogs were secretly transported and housed here without our permission.

There are no proper waste pits or basic infrastructure at the facility. Local residents reported seeing vehicles secretly bringing in dogs late at night between 2 am and 4 am,” said president Radha Jayan, Kuttichal grama panchayat.

She said the corporation has not approached it or informed it about any proposal to establish a dog shelter in its jurisdiction. On Wednesday, panchayat officials, including secretary, veterinary doctor, health standing committee chairman and ward member, inspected the facility and summoned its operator. The panchayat on Friday served a stop memo directing him to shift the dogs within seven days.

“We have issued a stop memo giving seven days to relocate the dogs. If there is no action from the operator within that period, we will proceed with further steps,” said Sreekumar, panchayat secretary-in-charge.

He said the panchayat would convene a committee to decide on further measures and indicated that the dogs would have to be moved with appropriate protection. He ruled out the possibility of the panchayat taking over the animals, citing the absence of suitable space and facilities.