Unlike BJP, youth knows how to respect women, says Prakash Raj

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Appreciating the youngsters for setting an example of holding peaceful protests across the country, actor-cum-activist Prakash Raj said that youth knows how to respect women, unlike those in power. “(BJP) is supporting rapists, and is a rapist government; but the youth of the country respect women.

Even during the Jantar Mantar protests, which was attended by over one lakh students, not even a single girl felt uncomfortable —that is the youth of the country,” Prakash Raj said at a protest organised by ‘Collective for Democracy’ at the Manaveeyam Veedhi here on Friday.

Amidst light showers, with many standing under hundred-odd umbrellas, the rest drenched in rain, the actor said that Keralam’s love towards him is not for his films, but for his stances.

“Elders should not try to become the leaders of this youth. Please give them your wisdom, stand behind them, let them ,fight their battle. When youngsters are protesting, all citizens should stand by them... What could bring more joy than going to jail for the country?” he said.

Stressing the need to continue peaceful protests, Prakash Raj said that the BJP wanted to disturb the peace, create panic, violence and even a stampede-like situation at the first Jantar Mantar movement. The actor also questioned why the BJP is interfering when the public asks questions to Gyanesh Kumar. People from the cultural and political fraternity attended the event, including CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, KSFDC chairman Premkumar, actors Bhagyalekshmi, Joby, and singer Pushpavathy Poypadathu, among others.