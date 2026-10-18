90 per cent of users save Rs 400 to 700 per month through Supplyco, says study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 90 per cent of the families surveyed in a study reported saving between Rs 400 and Rs 700 per month through Supplyco, found the government-owned company’s study report. Analysing the importance of Supplyco’s intervention towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, it also found that it plays a crucial role in protecting the livelihood of farmers through paddy procurement and in delivering essential commodities at affordable prices.

The report, titled ‘Supplyco & the UN SDGs: An Institutional Impact Assessment’, was released by Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob by handing over a copy to Food Department Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph at Mount Carmel Hall in Vazhuthacaud here as part of the World Food Day celebrations.

The report points out that Supplyco has been able to reduce the living expenses of citizens and ensure food security by providing essential commodities at subsidised rates, controlling market prices and procuring produce directly from farmers.

The study observes that Supplyco’s model holds unique significance because it integrates welfare distribution, market intervention, paddy procurement and price stabilisation under a single institution. The study was done by ‘Communication Mantra’ on behalf of Supplyco.