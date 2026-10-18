Committee to investigate Kerala University College clash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the clash that occurred at the University College campus and hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on September 30.

The move follows reports suggesting a possible link between the incident and the use of excessive alcohol and narcotic substances, according to a government order issued by the higher education department on Thursday.

The committee comprises the director of collegiate education as convener, the city police commissioner and the district collector. The committee has been directed to conduct an inquiry and submit its report within two weeks.

SFI seeks withdrawal of order on college clash

SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev has demanded the withdrawal of the government order constituting an inquiry into the September 30 clash at University College and its hostel, alleging that it unfairly portrays students as drug addicts.

In a statement, Sanjeev demanded that Higher Education Minister Roji M John and his department apologise to the students and withdraw the order on a war footing.