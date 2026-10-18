FIR lodged in Manaveeyam protest; mayor says the issue ‘not political’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political slugfest surrounding the anti-SIR protest at the Manaveeyam Veedhi, attended by actor Prakash Raj, turned murky on Saturday, as the Museum Police registered an FIR in the issue against the organisers for not getting prior permissions.

While Mayor V V Rajesh maintained that the issue of giving permission was purely procedural and not political, convenors of ‘Collective for Democracy’ reiterated their stance that the BJP-led corporation tried to block their protest.

The organisers have been booked under charges for allegedly blocking traffic and footpath, and not getting sanction to use microphones.

The FIR, which names nine members of the outfit, states that the organisers proceeded with the event despite being served notices to get sanction for using mike.

The document also states no major police action was initiated, as the arrest of any members or seizure of mikes would have caused law and order issues.

Corporation officials told TNIE that a sum of Rs 2000 has to be paid to host an event at Manaveeyam, which was not paid by the organisers. Stating that the final permission may take two to three days for final clearance, officials also informed that they will issue a notice imposing a fine on the organisers for not paying the fees for the event.

Responding to the allegations, Mayor V V Rajesh said that the current issue is not a political one. “Anybody can stage any event after getting due permissions from the corporation. How can they say that the corporation tried to prevent their protest without them even giving us a letter seeking permission? We will seriously look into the matter, and ask the police to take all possible actions against them for trespassing into government property,” he told TNIE.