Discussions under way for new Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, three in the race

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As workers in Thiruvananthapuram remain unhappy with the party’s district leadership, discussions have begun on picking the next District Congress Committee (DCC) president. Four months after the Congress-led UDF assumed power in the state, and with the Thiruvananthapuram unit beset with internal issues, party workers are now awaiting a new chief for the capital.

Recently, DCC president-in-charge N Shaktan, who was elected to the assembly from the Neyyattinkara constituency, was also named the deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party, adding to his responsibilities.

“After the resignation of Palode Ravi as DCC president last year, two leaders were discussed for the post of DCC chief. However, KPCC decided to appoint senior leader Shaktan as the president-in-charge.

He was not willing to take up the responsibility, but later he took charge on the understanding that he would be given a ticket in the assembly election,” said a senior Congress leader.

A former assembly speaker, Shakthan was appointed the DCC president in July 2025.

With the Congress party waiting for a major revamp in the state, many leaders have been eyeing the post. Though senior Congress leaders maintain that no final decision has been taken, Chempazhanthy Anil and Manacaud Suresh have emerged as the frontrunners for the post.

Anil, a KPCC general secretary and a former KSU state general secretary, has the backing of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, while Suresh, a KPCC general secretary and a prominent Congress figure in Thiruvananthapuram, has the support of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.