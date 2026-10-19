Discussions under way for new Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, three in the race

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As workers in Thiruvananthapuram remain unhappy with the party’s district leadership, discussions have begun on picking the next District Congress Committee (DCC) president. Four months after the Congress-led UDF assumed power in the state, and with the Thiruvananthapuram unit beset with internal issues, party workers are now awaiting a new chief for the capital.
Recently, DCC president-in-charge N Shaktan, who was elected to the assembly from the Neyyattinkara constituency, was also named the deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party, adding to his responsibilities.
“After the resignation of Palode Ravi as DCC president last year, two leaders were discussed for the post of DCC chief. However, KPCC decided to appoint senior leader Shaktan as the president-in-charge.
He was not willing to take up the responsibility, but later he took charge on the understanding that he would be given a ticket in the assembly election,” said a senior Congress leader.
A former assembly speaker, Shakthan was appointed the DCC president in July 2025.
With the Congress party waiting for a major revamp in the state, many leaders have been eyeing the post. Though senior Congress leaders maintain that no final decision has been taken, Chempazhanthy Anil and Manacaud Suresh have emerged as the frontrunners for the post.
Anil, a KPCC general secretary and a former KSU state general secretary, has the backing of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, while Suresh, a KPCC general secretary and a prominent Congress figure in Thiruvananthapuram, has the support of AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.
Former MLA K S Sabarinadhan’s name too is doing the rounds, given the recent developments in the Congress’ district committee.
“Sabari is an efficient party leader. He is not holding any major positions either. In such a scenario, Sabari too is a good option for the post,” said a party insider.
Sabarinadhan is currently a councillor representing the Kowdiar division in Thiruvananthapuram corporation. He contested the recent assembly election from Nemom but lost to BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
At the same time, party workers also believe the KPCC leadership should find a senior leader for the post. “It is not that easy to become a DCC president. There are 14 constituencies in the district. The president has to be aware of it and should handle it.
We need a strong leader. Even amid a strong wave, the UDF could win only seven seats in Thiruvananthapuram. The corporation is ruled by the BJP. Two constituencies, Kazhakkoottam and Nemom, are represented by the BJP. In such a scenario, we need a senior and efficient leader to lead the DCC,” said a senior Congress worker.