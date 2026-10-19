Keralam man held for slashing youth over online comment in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort Police arrested a 22-year-old man who was absconding after slashing a youth across his body with a blade, who questioned the accused’s vulgar social media comment against the victim’s mother.

Manacaud native Shan Shibu was apprehended from a hideout in Ernakulam district by a special squad led by the Fort Police team on Saturday. He was remanded for 14 days by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Sunday.

The incident took place on August 8, when the complainant, Puliyarakonam native Sreekanth confronted Shan Shibu online over comment about his mother.

Enraged by the questioning, the accused assaulted Sreekanth on his head and neck. Following this, the accused went into hiding, moving between various locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, Shan was tracked after analysing CCTV visuals and tracking phone numbers.