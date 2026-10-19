Keralam: Vigilance conduct raid at CPM councillor’s house over bribe allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday conducted a raid at the residence of Thrikkannapuram ward councillor Ajin S L, who has been facing heat after a video depicting him demanding bribe from a land owner was circulated in the media. The vigilance had registered a case against the CPM councillor under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday. The FIR was registered by Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-1.

Ajin, who is also a CPM Thirumala local committee member, faces an allegation that he demanded Rs 10 lakh from a landowner to resolve issues related to his property. The landowner, Sanju, had purchased a parcel of land at MLA road in April. Sanju said that when he began construction on the land, Ajin interfered and said there was ‘purambokku’ land in his property.