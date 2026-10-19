Thiruvananthapuram

Keralam: Vigilance conduct raid at CPM councillor’s house over bribe allegation

The vigilance had registered a case against the CPM councillor under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday. The FIR was registered by Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-1.
Image used for representational purposes only
Image used for representational purposes onlyExpress Illustration
Express News Service
Updated on
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THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Sunday conducted a raid at the residence of Thrikkannapuram ward councillor Ajin S L, who has been facing heat after a video depicting him demanding bribe from a land owner was circulated in the media. The vigilance had registered a case against the CPM councillor under the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday. The FIR was registered by Vigilance Special Investigation Unit-1.

Ajin, who is also a CPM Thirumala local committee member, faces an allegation that he demanded Rs 10 lakh from a landowner to resolve issues related to his property. The landowner, Sanju, had purchased a parcel of land at MLA road in April. Sanju said that when he began construction on the land, Ajin interfered and said there was ‘purambokku’ land in his property.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation
Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau
bribe allegation
CPM councillor Ajin

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