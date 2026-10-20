Dead dogs & filthy enclosures in Kuttichal shelter, claims PFA; political slugfest over ops

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Allegations of dead dogs, unhygienic enclosures and overcrowding have surfaced at a suspected unauthorised dog shelter in Kottoor under Kuttichal panchayat, triggering a political row, with the CPM recently staging a protest in front of the panchayat office alleging a BJP-UDF nexus in the shelter’s operations.

The protest followed a seven-day stop memo issued by the panchayat directing the shelter operator, Nibu Chandran, to relocate the dogs.

Aruvikkara MLA G Stephen alleged that the facility had violated the conditions of the licence issued by the panchayat and demanded its immediate closure.

“The operating licence issued by Kuttichal panchayat was strictly intended for breeding 50 hybrid dogs. Under the guise of this approval, the operators violated the licence conditions by bringing in more than 175 stray dogs from city streets and cramming them into a residential area, causing inconvenience to local residents,” Stephen said.

The CPM has accused the BJP and the UDF of being behind the shelter’s operations.

“Moving stray dogs away from the city into peripheral residential areas like Kuttichal is completely unacceptable. We will take all necessary political and legal steps to ensure this unauthorised facility is shut down and to prevent similar operations in our constituency,” the MLA said.

The political controversy has unfolded amid allegations by animal welfare activists about the condition of dogs at the shelter.