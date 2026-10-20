Thiruvananthapuram corporation move to restrict protests at Manaveeyam draws collective ire

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that has invited criticism amid the nationwide anti-SIR protests, city authorities are actively considering restrictions on protests at Manaveeyam, the city’s prominent cultural corridor.

The corporation is exploring options to restrict protests along the street after the recent anti-SIR protest attended by Prakash Raj triggered strong reaction and legal action.

According to sources with the city police, the BJP-led corporation is actively considering different options including denying permissions to protests or similar activities in the street. Police officials said the final call on this will be taken by the corporation.

“The corporation is of the view that Manaveeyam Veedhi had been designed as a space for cultural events or similar programmes. Turning it into a venue for protests, like Jantar Mantar, is not ideal. According to them, protests should largely be centred around places like the secretariat or Lok Bhavan,” a top police official told TNIE.

The corporation will convene a meeting with police officials after the Navratri holidays to arrive at a consensus for events to be held on the road. Meanwhile, Mayor V V Rajesh chose to play down the move, saying a final decision will only be taken after an official meeting.

The move comes days after the anti-SIR protest staged by ‘Collective for Democracy’, attended by actor Prakash Raj, was opposed by corporation officials, claiming organisers had not availed clearances. The protestors had also alleged that the corporation was trying to sabotage their protests by denying them permissions.