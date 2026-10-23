Keralam showcases experiential tourism

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism is seeking to strengthen its presence in emerging Asian markets by promoting experiential tourism and the state’s cultural and natural attractions at ITB Asia 2026 - a major travel trade show being held in Singapore.

The three-day event, which began on Wednesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, has drawn tourism professionals, international buyers and travel industry stakeholders, with the Kerala pavilion attracting visitors interested in the state’s tourism offerings, said a press release issued by the tourism department.

Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh, who is leading the state delegation, said Kerala’s experiential tourism offerings were generating growing interest among international tour planners.

“The distinctive offerings that Kerala presents, now further enriched by the introduction of experiential tourism, have been gaining substantial traction and interest from global tour planners. This includes a deeper engagement with the cultural heritage and natural beauty of our state,” he said.

The state’s participation in international tourism events is aimed at strengthening targeted marketing, enhancing its visibility in the global tourism market and exploring opportunities in emerging Asian destinations, the minister added. Spread across 27 square metres, the Kerala Tourism pavilion, themed ‘Your Nearest Faraway’, showcases the state’s backwaters, houseboats, Ayurveda and natural landscapes through visual displays and information panels.