Kovalam spa case: Keralam police to head to Andhra Pradesh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to trace back the root of the sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl at a spa in Kovalam here, the police will soon head to Andhra Pradesh, the minor’s native place.

However, the move is aimed solely at the investigation of the current case, and not to expand the trafficking aspect of the Spa. Meanwhile, the Tambaram Police approached the court on Thursday seeking to record the arrest of the accused.

“This is a normal procedure, common in all investigations, where we have to trace details as more information unfurls. Even though we have not decided on the dates, the team is expected to go to Andhra Pradesh anytime soon. The move is to get all the facts right, including the girl’s details, information from her school, etc., and not to expand the scope of the investigation,” South Zone IG R Nishanthini, who supervises the investigation, told TNIE.

However, officials from the investigation team informed that the survivor is not likely to go to Andhra Pradesh, as she continues to be under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

Meanwhile, Police officials informed that the investigation is currently proceeding by analysing visuals from CCTV cameras. Sources close to the special team probing into the case said that further arrests are unlikely in the coming days, as the team is focusing on locking in all evidence against the five accused who have already been arrested.