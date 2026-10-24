Coastal highway realignment sought to protect Varkala belt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism stakeholders of Varkala, the iconic tourism destination, have sought the realignment of the proposed Coastal Highway to keep major traffic away from Varkala’s tourism hotspots, warning that the project could alter the destination’s natural character and impact its tourism appeal.
In a representation to the authorities, the Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA) called for a review of the alignment wherever it affects Varkala Beach, Papanasam, the Helipad and the cliff region. It also sought a reconsideration of the route through sensitive tourism areas around Kappil, citing the potential impact on the beach, backwaters and natural landscape.
“We have urged the authorities to reconsider the proposed Coastal Highway alignment through sensitive tourism areas and prioritise the protection of the existing North Cliff pathway instead of acquiring more private land for its widening,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to VTDA.
The association has given representation to the Varkala Municipality and Tourism Department in this regard. The VTDA proposed that connectivity to Varkala be planned through the main town and railway station area, with an alternative alignment that provides regional connectivity without bringing major traffic into the principal beach and cliff tourism zones.
“Varkala has developed into a distinctive tourism destination because of its natural landscape, tranquillity, pedestrian-friendly character and visual appeal. Routing a major highway through these areas could lead to traffic congestion, commercial pressure and unplanned development, substantially changing the character of the destination. The highway should improve regional connectivity without turning these sensitive locations into corridors for heavy traffic,” he said.
In a set of proposals submitted to Varkala municipality and tourism authorities, the association flagged concerns over coastal erosion, the absence of permanent protection for vulnerable stretches of the cliff, the potential impact of highway development on beaches and tourism establishments, and inadequate visitor amenities across the destination in the upcoming master plan.
The association has called for a tourism-oriented master plan that protects Varkala’s natural landscape and existing tourism economy while improving infrastructure, safety, waste management, parking and public transport.
It has also sought the designation of the tourism belt from Aaliyirakkam to Thiruvambadi Beach as a special tourism zone, with provisions to regulate and regularise eligible long-standing establishments.
Varkala municipality chairperson Geetha Hemachandran said that the municipality will listen to the grievances of the tourism stakeholders.
“Any development project will have its merits and demerits. We are not against development, and tourism must also thrive. If it is a coastal highway, it has to run along the coast and cannot be routed far inland, changing the core identity of the roads,” she said.