Coastal highway realignment sought to protect Varkala belt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tourism stakeholders of Varkala, the iconic tourism destination, have sought the realignment of the proposed Coastal Highway to keep major traffic away from Varkala’s tourism hotspots, warning that the project could alter the destination’s natural character and impact its tourism appeal.

In a representation to the authorities, the Varkala Tourism Development Association (VTDA) called for a review of the alignment wherever it affects Varkala Beach, Papanasam, the Helipad and the cliff region. It also sought a reconsideration of the route through sensitive tourism areas around Kappil, citing the potential impact on the beach, backwaters and natural landscape.

“We have urged the authorities to reconsider the proposed Coastal Highway alignment through sensitive tourism areas and prioritise the protection of the existing North Cliff pathway instead of acquiring more private land for its widening,” said Sanjay Sahadevan, advisor to VTDA.

The association has given representation to the Varkala Municipality and Tourism Department in this regard. The VTDA proposed that connectivity to Varkala be planned through the main town and railway station area, with an alternative alignment that provides regional connectivity without bringing major traffic into the principal beach and cliff tourism zones.

“Varkala has developed into a distinctive tourism destination because of its natural landscape, tranquillity, pedestrian-friendly character and visual appeal. Routing a major highway through these areas could lead to traffic congestion, commercial pressure and unplanned development, substantially changing the character of the destination. The highway should improve regional connectivity without turning these sensitive locations into corridors for heavy traffic,” he said.