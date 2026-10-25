Startups should supply products to IIST and ISRO

After delivering his talk at the convention, astronaut-designate Angad Pratap said that the training journey was a transformative learning experience for the ISRO and astronauts.

“ISRO is trying to change its work culture and the approach to problems in the human spaceflight programme as an engineering problem. ISRO is planning dedicated sessions for astronauts wherein they give the relevant level of visibility on how robust the systems have been designed,” he told the media.

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Vice-Chancellor Dipankar Banerjee inaugurated the convention on Friday. Jointly organised by the Kerala State Centre of Institution of Engineers (India), Vellayambalam, and the Aerospace Engineering Division Board, the convention was held at the Visvesvaraya Hall at Vellayambalam.

The valedictory ceremony was also attended by Institution of Engineers (India) chairman Udayakumar K S, Aerospace Engineering Division chairman P V Venkitakrishnan, and IIST professor Shine, among others.