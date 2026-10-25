Startups should supply products to IIST and ISRO

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Startups based in Thiruvananthapuram and its surrounding places should consider forming clusters and provide quality products and supply them to research organisations like ISRO and IIST, Transport Minister C P John said on Saturday. He also expressed his willingness to hold a meeting with representatives from these startups at the IIST campus.
The minister was inaugurating the valedictory session of the 39th National Convention of Aerospace Engineers held at the state centre of The Institute of Engineers (India) at Vellayambalam here on Saturday.
After delivering his talk at the convention, astronaut-designate Angad Pratap said that the training journey was a transformative learning experience for the ISRO and astronauts.
“ISRO is trying to change its work culture and the approach to problems in the human spaceflight programme as an engineering problem. ISRO is planning dedicated sessions for astronauts wherein they give the relevant level of visibility on how robust the systems have been designed,” he told the media.
Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Vice-Chancellor Dipankar Banerjee inaugurated the convention on Friday. Jointly organised by the Kerala State Centre of Institution of Engineers (India), Vellayambalam, and the Aerospace Engineering Division Board, the convention was held at the Visvesvaraya Hall at Vellayambalam.
The valedictory ceremony was also attended by Institution of Engineers (India) chairman Udayakumar K S, Aerospace Engineering Division chairman P V Venkitakrishnan, and IIST professor Shine, among others.