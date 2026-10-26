Deepa Das Munsi upset with Thiruvananthapuram DCC unit over failure to attend 'vote chori' meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Das Munsi, reportedly expressed displeasure with the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee after its office-bearers failed to attend a meeting on Sunday to discuss the ‘vote chori’ protest scheduled to be held in Delhi on November 1.

More than 300 members were expected to attend the meeting convened for the Mandalam Committee, Block Committee, DCC office bearers, and MLAs. "Only 60 to 70 people attended the meeting called on to discuss the vote for protest. Even the DCC president N Shaktan did not attend the meeting. MLAs from the district and MP also stayed away. This upset Deepa Das Munsi," said a DCC office bearer who attended the meeting.

The Congress has six MLAs from the district, but none of them attended the meeting.

He further said that Neyyatinkara Sanal and Manacaud Suresh were the only KPCC office-bearers who attended the meeting. Munsi reportedly said the issue would be taken up with the All India Congress Committee, he added.

A Congress leader from Thiruvananthapuram said, "The party workers are not happy with the leadership. The organisational restructuring is delayed. The DCC president is not available at the office, and there are no organisational activities either. Many party workers decided not to attend the meeting to register their protest against the current situation of the district office."