Keralam: Pet traders risk forged certificate amid Parivesh portal clearance logjam

“There are many impractical requirements under the new norms to obtain Parivesh clearance, such as registering the birth of animals within seven days and submitting documents from a veterinary doctor. This is a period when we cannot even identify the sex of the species. Neither do we have enough veterinary doctors who can provide these documents, nor can we afford the expenses of transporting every animal, which will also add to the health risks of these newborns,” said Sibi S Thomas, former state secretary of the AAK.

Sibi clarified the association was not opposed to Parivesh certification itself, but to what it considers impractical requirements under the system.

Meanwhile, he said, the forest department had stopped issuing clearances after granting a few approvals, leaving traders continuing to apply for clearances without receiving the necessary response.

With growing business demands and delay in clearances, some pet-shop owners continue to trade in animals, including species that require Parivesh 2.0 clearance, traders said. This, they fear, could leave them exposed to the risk of accepting forged documents.

To address the verification gap, pet-shop owners have called for a centralised helpdesk under the wildlife wing, where traders and district officials can authenticate Parivesh registration numbers and QR codes through an online or email-based system.

They have sought verification within 48 hours to ensure that traders can establish the genuineness of documents before purchasing animals. Responding to the demands, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said the issue had come to his attention. “A report has been sought from principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) P Pugazhendi on the issue, and we will act accordingly,” he told TNIE.