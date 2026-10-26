Male gray langur born at Thiruvananthapuram Zoo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A male gray langur was born at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on Friday, officials informed. While its mother died due to cardiac arrest following intrauterine bleeding after childbirth, the infant is under close watch of the zoo officials.

The 850-g infant was rushed to the zoo hospital in a weakened condition and placed in a specially prepared incubator. Zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran assessed the infant’s health before it was moved to the incubator. The same team that cared for the lion cubs abandoned by their mother has been assigned to look after the newborn.

Though the infant’s condition remains stable, its reluctance to accept milk through hand-feeding is a concern for the caretakers.

Milk is being offered every three hours, but force-feeding is being avoided as it could lead to aspiration, in which milk enters the respiratory tract.