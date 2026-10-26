Thiruvananthapuram Rail Division holds public drive across 102 stations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway rolled out a major cleanliness and passenger-engagement initiative across 102 stations on Thursday as part of the ongoing nationwide Special Campaign 6.0.

A key highlight of the drive was the ‘Rail Jan Samvaad’ organized at various stations, bringing together passengers, students, public representatives, passenger associations, and rail enthusiasts to share feedback and offer suggestions for service improvements.

At Thiruvananthapuram Central, the interactive session was chaired by Divisional Railway Manager Divyakant Chandrakar alongside senior railway officials.

Similar interactions took place across other divisional stations.

During the sessions, participants raised queries and provided input regarding train services, passenger amenities, cleanliness, safety, punctuality, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Railway officials addressed concerns on the spot while documenting complex operational issues for follow-up action by concerned departments.

Part of a month-long nationwide initiative by Indian Railways running from October 2 to 31, Special Campaign 6.0 aims to improve cleanliness, streamline space utilization, and ensure the proper disposal of scrap and e-waste.

The drive in the division also featured station cleanliness campaigns and tree plantation activities to promote greener railway premises. Railway authorities reiterated their commitment to passenger-focused service enhancements and urged commuters to continue sharing feedback through the 139 helpline, the Rail Madad portal, or official social media channels.

Feedback drive

A key highlight of the drive was the ‘Rail Jan Samvaad’ organised at various stations, bringing together passengers, students, public representatives, passenger associations, and enthusiasts to share feedback and offer suggestions for improvements