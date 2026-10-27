Allegations of plagiarism raised against 'Athreyakam'

ALAPPPUZHA : On the eve of the Vayalar Literary Award being conferred on writer R Rajasree for her work ‘Athreyakam’, a plagiarism allegation has been raised against the novel.

In a press conference in Alappuzha, writer Vinayasree alleged that Athreeyakam published in 2025, has many similarities with her three novels brought out earlier — Panchaliyude Ezhu Rathrikal (2017), Hidimbi (2018) and Shikhandi (2019). “I’ve earlier pointed out that my concept and imaginations from these novels are being copied in her work. That’s why I approached the Vayalar Trust seeking to review the award and withdraw the same,” Vinayasree told TNIE.

She has also filed complaints with Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Cultural Affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh raising these allegations. She demanded the Vayalar award be presented only after verifying the facts raised in her complaint.

However, Rajasree rejected the allegation. She told reporters that Vinayasree had raised the same allegation in the past too. Following this a defamation case was moved before a court in Thalassery, she said , adding that she didn’t want to respond any further.

Meanwhile, the Vayalar Ramavarma Trust made it clear that there won’t be any review of the award. “Nominations are invited from over a thousand people and the top five nominations are sent to 20 known individuals. Based on their ranking, three are shortlisted and sent to the jury. The award was given after all such proper and transparent procedures,” pointed out trust secretary B Satheesan.