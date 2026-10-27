Another minor seen ‘driving’ car in Thiruvananthapuram's Kazhakootam, raising road safety concerns

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Despite accidents by minors in Nedumbassery and Cheranallur triggering debates, it seems there's no end to minors driving vehicles. Yet another incident of a child driving a car has come out after the video footage of a car being driven with a child in the steering wheel surfaced online on Tuesday morning.
Kollam natives captured the video after a child was seen controlling the steering wheel from the driver's seat in Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred around 7.30 on the Kazhakootam-Airport road near the Ananthapuri hospital. In the video, the child is seen sitting on the lap of the driver and driving the vehicle.
Sujith, who captured the video, said that the car was travelling at a speed of 80 kilometres. "A three- or four-year-old child appeared to be driving the car. The driving was unsafe, and we honked to alert them, but the car either stopped nor slowed down. Fortunately, there were very few vehicles on the road, which helped avoid a potential accident in the morning," he said. In the car, the child's parents were also seen.
Sujith was travelling to Nagercoil when he noticed the incident and recorded the video. The incident comes at a time when accidents involving minors driving cars in Nedumbassery and Cheranallur have claimed four lives in Kerala and raised concerns over road safety and rules.