Another minor seen ‘driving’ car in Thiruvananthapuram's Kazhakootam, raising road safety concerns

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: Despite accidents by minors in Nedumbassery and Cheranallur triggering debates, it seems there's no end to minors driving vehicles. Yet another incident of a child driving a car has come out after the video footage of a car being driven with a child in the steering wheel surfaced online on Tuesday morning.

Kollam natives captured the video after a child was seen controlling the steering wheel from the driver's seat in Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred around 7.30 on the Kazhakootam-Airport road near the Ananthapuri hospital. In the video, the child is seen sitting on the lap of the driver and driving the vehicle.