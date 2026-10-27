Knives come out as Cong meet sees poor turnout

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rift between the Thiruvananthapuram DCC and the state leadership has widened after a majority of party leaders from the district stayed away from a meeting called on Sunday to discuss the ‘vote chori’ protest, to be organised in Delhi on November 1.

AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi reportedly expressed displeasure with the district unit.

Over 300 members were expected to attend the meeting convened for mandalam committee, block committee, DCC office-bearers and MLAs. However, only 60 to 70 people showed up. The KPCC leadership is set to address the issue soon.

“Party workers are not happy with the leadership. Organisational restructuring has been delayed. The DCC president is not available at the office, and there are no organisational activities either. Many party workers decided not to attend the meeting to register their protest over the current situation of the district office,” a Congress leader from the district told TNIE.

Though DCC president N Sakthan called into the office earlier that day, he did not attend the meeting. The Congress has six MLAs in the district, including Sakthan, none of whom attended the meeting. “Neyyattinkara Sanal and Manacaud Suresh are the only KPCC officials who attended the meeting. Though DCC president N Sakthan visited the office, he could not attend the meeting. Deepa has said that the matter will be raised with the AICC,” he added.