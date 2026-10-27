KU fetes Sreekumaran Thampi, Sreejesh, Madhu, Radhakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: University of Kerala conferred honorary degrees on four distinguished personalities from the fields of science, cinema, literature and sports at its 32nd Honorary Convocation, held here on Monday.

The Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Honoris Causa was conferred on noted poet, lyricist and filmmaker Sreekumaran Thampi and Olympian and former Indian hockey captain Sreejesh P R. The Doctor of Science (DSc) Honoris Causa was conferred in absentia on eminent space scientist and former ISRO chairperson K Radhakrishnan. He will be formally conferred the degree by governor Om Prakash Mathur, who is the university’s chancellor, at the Lok Bhavan in a few days.

Later in the day, veteran actor Madhu was conferred Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Honoris Causa at his residence in Kumarapuram. The convocation ceremony was presided over by the governor. Higher Education Minister and KU pro-chancellor Roji M John attended the ceremony along with vice-chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, members of the syndicate and senate, and others.

The ceremony began with the Senate meeting for the supplication of grace, followed by the academic procession to the Senate Hall. The vice-chancellor presented the citations highlighting the achievements and contributions of the honorary degree recipients.

Addressing the gathering, Mathur said a university was not merely a place where degrees were awarded, but an institution where knowledge was created, ideas debated, values nurtured and the future of society shaped.