Vayalar year celebrations to come to an end today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan will present the Vayalar Literary Award to writer R Rajashree, author of Athreyakam on Tuesday. He will also release the golden jubilee souvenir and declare the conclusion of the Vayalar year celebrations, at an event to be held at 5 pm at Nisagandhi.

Cultural affairs Minister P C Vishnunadh, Vayalar trust members Prabha Varma, Dr V Ramankutty, Sarada Muraleedharan and B Satheesan will address the gathering. ‘Maranam illatha Vayalar,’ a musical tribute featuring 50 children, followed by a Vayalar musical evening featuring 14 singers, led by State Film Award winners, will also be held at the concluding ceremony.

With this, the year-long celebrations ‘Vayalar Year 2025-26’, to mark the 50th death anniversary of Vayalar Rama Varma will come to an end. On Monday, Transport Minister C P John inaugurated a photo exhibition ‘Vayalar Through Fifty Years’ and the ‘Vayalar Digital Library’, which documents the award selection process over 45 years.

The event comprised poetry recitations and song performances by competition winners, performances of Vayalar’s poems by students of the music department of Government Women’s College, and a tribute to his songs by the MBS Choir.