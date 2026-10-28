Keralam: Chitranjali Studio set for state-of-the-art upgrade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chithranjali Film Studio, the state government-owned film studio complex which has faced delays in modernisation and financial constraints, is finally poised to be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and developed into a financially self-sustaining institution.

During a visit to Chitranjali in the capital on Tuesday, Minister for Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunadh said the studio’s extensive land and existing infrastructure would be utilised to expedite construction and make the facility fully operational. The announcement comes amid renewed efforts to revive the studio which has been deprived of development owing to the financial constraints of its parent organisation, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).

The minister said the government would also explore new revenue streams beyond earnings from its existing cinemas. He said the studio would be upgraded in line with the latest digital technologies and that issues concerning cinemas under construction across the state would be examined and resolved at the earliest.

Vishnunadh also assured full government support for Chitranjali’s comprehensive development, adding that the institution’s emotional connection with Malayalam cinema and the support of the public could be leveraged to transform it into a major destination for filmmakers and visitors.

KSFDC chairperson Prem Kumar had disclosed that the corporation was grappling with debt and loan liabilities exceeding Rs 10 crore. The new leadership had also announced plans to publish a white paper on its financial position.