Keralam: Chitranjali Studio set for state-of-the-art upgrade

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chithranjali Film Studio, the state government-owned film studio complex which has faced delays in modernisation and financial constraints, is finally poised to be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and developed into a financially self-sustaining institution.
During a visit to Chitranjali in the capital on Tuesday, Minister for Cultural Affairs P C Vishnunadh said the studio’s extensive land and existing infrastructure would be utilised to expedite construction and make the facility fully operational. The announcement comes amid renewed efforts to revive the studio which has been deprived of development owing to the financial constraints of its parent organisation, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC).
The minister said the government would also explore new revenue streams beyond earnings from its existing cinemas. He said the studio would be upgraded in line with the latest digital technologies and that issues concerning cinemas under construction across the state would be examined and resolved at the earliest.
Vishnunadh also assured full government support for Chitranjali’s comprehensive development, adding that the institution’s emotional connection with Malayalam cinema and the support of the public could be leveraged to transform it into a major destination for filmmakers and visitors.
KSFDC chairperson Prem Kumar had disclosed that the corporation was grappling with debt and loan liabilities exceeding Rs 10 crore. The new leadership had also announced plans to publish a white paper on its financial position.
The studio’s modernisation has been a longstanding concern, with filmmakers and industry stakeholders calling for its infrastructure to be upgraded to meet contemporary production requirements.
The first phase of renovation, supported by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), included an office building,an air-conditioned shooting floor, upgraded facilities and improvements to the approach road.
KSFDC vice-chairperson Alleppey Ashraf, managing director A S Sabitha Bai, trade union representatives and employees also attended the meeting.
FULL GOVT SUPPORT
Minister Vishnunadh assured full government support for Chitranjali’s comprehensive development
The studio had been deprived of development owing to the financial constraints of its parent organisation, KSFDC