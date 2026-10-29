Fisherfolk take out march, demand study into Vizhinjam Phase-II devpt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding a scientific study into the potential impacts of the second phase of Vizhinjam Port development, fisherfolk and the Janavakasha Samrakshana Samithi took out a march to the secretariat on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, C R Neelakandan, environmental activist, warned that the project could face a crisis if the government failed to address the concerns of local residents.

“The chief minister should intervene urgently and address the concerns and grievances raised by coastal communities in connection with the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport and an investigation into allegations of injustice and unauthorised encroachment associated with the port construction and the protection of coastal communities’ rights,” he said.