Fisherfolk take out march, demand study into Vizhinjam Phase-II devpt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Demanding a scientific study into the potential impacts of the second phase of Vizhinjam Port development, fisherfolk and the Janavakasha Samrakshana Samithi took out a march to the secretariat on Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, C R Neelakandan, environmental activist, warned that the project could face a crisis if the government failed to address the concerns of local residents.
“The chief minister should intervene urgently and address the concerns and grievances raised by coastal communities in connection with the development of the Vizhinjam International Seaport and an investigation into allegations of injustice and unauthorised encroachment associated with the port construction and the protection of coastal communities’ rights,” he said.
“An independent study should be conducted by an independent panel of experts on the impacts of the second phase of Vizhinjam Port development and subsequent construction activities on the coastal environment, marine ecosystems, fish resources, traditional fishing livelihoods, and the coastal tourism sector, with its findings made available to the public,” said Jerome Das, samithi president.
He also clarified that the agitation was not against Vizhinjam Port but for responsible development that ensures environmental protection, compliance with the law, and justice for coastal communities.
CPI Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Mankode Radhakrishnan, former minister Neelalohithadasan Nadar, and others spoke at the event.