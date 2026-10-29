Keralam set to explore Vamanapuram river potential to ease water woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to find a lasting solution to the water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram city and its surrounding areas, the state government will conduct a feasibility study to explore the potential of the Vamanapuram river as an additional drinking water source.

In response to the concerns raised by the MLAs from the district in the assembly, Water Resource Minister Mons Joseph on Wednesday said the government would examine the possibility of constructing additional check dams and regulators across the Vamanapuram river and strengthen the associated water distribution infrastructure.

The MLAs observed that the river is a key water source for several regions and four or five constituencies depend on it for their drinking water needs. In Vamanapuram, both the existing 10-million-litre-per-day (MLD) treatment plant and a proposed 12 MLD plant depend on the river. The MLAs urged the government to conduct a technical study and take urgent steps to improve water availability by augmenting storage and distribution and distribution facilities along the river.

The minister said that a meeting will be convened with the participation of concerned MLAs and Thiruvananthapuram mayor. He said that the meeting will examine the city’s water supply issues and find long term solutions.