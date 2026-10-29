Kovalam spa abuse: Temporary health inspector held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kovalam police, probing the sexual abuse of a minor girl at a spa have arrested a temporary health inspector working with a panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram rural, alleging that she was involved in the day-to-day operations of the firm and was aware of the ordeal the girl was facing.

The arrested has been identified as Maya, a temporary health inspector of Nagaroor gram panchayat. The total number of people arrested in connection with the case has now risen to six. Police said Maya was involved in the sexual abuse being endured by the victim and added that she was involved in financial transactions related to the illegal activities.

Anuroop, a junior health inspector of Thiruvananthapuram corporation, was earlier arrested on charges of running the spa under proxy ownership. It was revealed that he had taken the spa on a lease from an Ayurvedic doctor.

The victim, a 16-year-old Andhra Pradesh native, was trafficked from her native place by her maternal aunt and uncle.