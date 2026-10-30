Kerala assistant public prosecutors who backed Aneeshya allege ‘targeted’ transfers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years after Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) S Aneeshya’s alleged suicide over workplace harassment, a fresh controversy has erupted in the directorate of prosecution, with a section of APPs alleging that those who stood by her are being victimised through transfers to remote locations.

The controversy follows an October 23 order by the home department transferring 74 APPs outside the usual March-April transfer period. Seven affected officers approached the Administrative Tribunal, which stayed the order pending further consideration on October 30.

According to the transfer order accessed by TNIE, several APPs have been posted to distant locations, including Grama Nyayalayas under block panchayats. The officers alleged that such transfers had not been effected during the previous government.

They claimed the transfers were part of a witch-hunt against officers suspected of supporting Aneeshya after her death, alleging that those accused of harassing her had targeted colleagues they believed had stood by her.

“After the new government assumed office, certain officials publicly claimed to be Congress loyalists declared in the official WhatsApp group of officers that transfers would be made according to their whims and fancies,” the APPs told TNIE.