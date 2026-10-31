Last rhino at Thiruvananthapuram zoo dies of old age

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The last Indian one-horned rhinoceros of the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo died of old age, officials informed on Saturday. 'Jadoo', the rhinoceros that was brought from the Assam State Zoological Park, Guwahati, on May 19, 1993, died on Friday night.

Fondly called 'Shambhu', the 39-year-old rhino was one of the key attractions of the Zoo for over the last three decades. Before Shambhu, the zoo had another rhinoceros, which passed away in 2008. The average lifespan of an Indian one-horned rhinoceros is around years, authorities said.

Shambhu had been under treatment for the last few days due to age-related issues. The post-mortem procedures were completed by Thiruvananthapuram Zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran and pathologist from the State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, Dr Harish. The rhino will be buried at the Zoo complex on Saturday evening.