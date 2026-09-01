Below 20 lakh population benchmark still casts shadow over Thiruvananthapuram Metro

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government has taken the long-pending Thiruvananthapuram Metro a step closer to reality, but a key Central government population criterion continues to cast a shadow over the project.

Official sources said, establishing the project’s eligibility under the population criterion, along with demonstrating sufficient ridership and financial viability, could be decisive in determining whether the metro gets the green signal from the Centre.

According to the sources, though the DPR has now been submitted, these aspects are likely to come under close scrutiny before the state government finalises the DPR and submits it to the Centre for final nod.

The DPR, prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), was submitted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to the state government on August 28. The report will now undergo scrutiny by the legal and finance departments before being placed before the state cabinet.

The population criterion assumes significance as the population within the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation is below the 20-lakh benchmark being considered in the approval process,says official.

Under the National Metro Rail Policy of 2017, the central government requires a city to have a minimum urban population of 20 lakh (2 million) to qualify for a conventional metro rail project.