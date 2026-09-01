Below 20 lakh population benchmark still casts shadow over Thiruvananthapuram Metro

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The submission of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government has taken the long-pending Thiruvananthapuram Metro a step closer to reality, but a key Central government population criterion continues to cast a shadow over the project.
Official sources said, establishing the project’s eligibility under the population criterion, along with demonstrating sufficient ridership and financial viability, could be decisive in determining whether the metro gets the green signal from the Centre.
According to the sources, though the DPR has now been submitted, these aspects are likely to come under close scrutiny before the state government finalises the DPR and submits it to the Centre for final nod.
The DPR, prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), was submitted by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to the state government on August 28. The report will now undergo scrutiny by the legal and finance departments before being placed before the state cabinet.
The population criterion assumes significance as the population within the limits of the Thiruvananthapuram corporation is below the 20-lakh benchmark being considered in the approval process,says official.
Under the National Metro Rail Policy of 2017, the central government requires a city to have a minimum urban population of 20 lakh (2 million) to qualify for a conventional metro rail project.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs mandates this population benchmark to ensure long-term financial viability and adequate passenger demand before approving expensive mass rapid transit systems.
A senior official of the transport department told TNIE that the government is presently examining the population of the wider urban agglomeration, including adjoining suburban areas that have effectively become part of the capital’s continuous urban spread.
“Historical Census figures, urban agglomeration data and other officially recognised demographic indicators are being examined to build a comprehensive case for the project. The intention is to establish that the proposed metro will cater to a much larger commuter population than the resident population within the corporation limits,” said the official.
Thiruvananthapuram has developed into an extended urban region, with substantial daily movement of people between the city and its suburbs. Major employment centres, educational institutions, government offices, commercial areas and Technopark generate significant commuter traffic.
Officials are expected to use this wider commuter catchment to support the case for a high-capacity mass transit system.
An official of KMRL said that the DMRC has proposed a modern metro for Thiruvananthapuram, a first in the country with advanced features.
The DPR envisages a 31-km metro corridor, connecting major residential, commercial and employment centres, including Pappanamcode, Thampanoor, Enchakkal and Technopark.
However, the elevated proposal could continue to face scrutiny amid demands for underground construction through densely populated stretches.
Stakeholders have suggested underground sections, particularly along the Karamana-Ulloor and Kazhakkoottam-Akkulam stretches, to minimise the impact on existing roads and built-up areas. The project is estimated to cost around `8,000 crore for phase I.