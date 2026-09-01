Between grief and glory, Ajmal from Kerala has his eyes firmly on the track

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Arjuna Award was supposed to be one of the happiest moments in Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi’s life, but the occasion was overshadowed by grief. “I am happy to have won, but the loss is irreplaceable,” says the 28-year-old quarter-miler, exhaling heavily. His mother Asiya, who would have been among the proudest of her son’s achievement, had passed away three weeks earlier.
“Umma never had any severe health issues, but everybody has to go when it is time, right? Everyone, including my family and friends were very supportive of my career, and my mother was no different. A mother’s loss is difficult for anyone, and I am still in grief.”
But Ajmal is determined to keep his personal pain from getting in the way, as he tries to resurrect his fortunes on the track. Back to his full training schedule after being laid off by injury, he has set his sights on the 2027 World Championships in Beijing, China, and the Los Angeles Olympics the year after.
Ajmal is the 21st Malayali track and field athlete to have won India’s second-highest national sporting honour, a list that includes stalwarts such as P T Usha, T C Yohannan and Anju Bobby George. Shuttler Treesa Jolly joined him as the two honourees from the state this year.
Athletics was not always the sport that Ajmal imagined would shape his future. He talent as a footballer saw him take part in state-level school competitions, that too without any formal training.
For Ajmal, the journey has come full circle in more ways than one. The first-ever state-level event of his career — the 200m run at the school meet — was at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE). Now, he is back at the SAI National Centre of Excellence plotting his comeback.
College days were largely about track, with the Cherpulassery, Palakkad, native winning medals at the university and national level. After dominating the MG University sports meet, he went on to win gold at the All India Inter-University Athletics Meet in 2018. Ajmal joined the Indian Navy in 2019 through the sports quota and currently serves as a chief petty officer at Kochi Naval Base.
The career-altering moment came in 2023, when he represented the country at the Asian Games in China, and won gold in the men’s 4x400m and silver in the 4x400m mixed relay events. He was also part of the men’s 4x400m team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
However, injuries plagued him and Ajmal underwent knee surgery a few months back, which cost him the opportunity to be part of the selection process for the Asian Games. Having made a full recovery, he is hungry to make up for opportunity and the lost time.
Gunning For Glory
Major athletic achievements
Gold in men’s 4x400m at 2022 Asian Games
Silver in mixed 4x400m at 2022 Asian Games
Silver in 4x400m at 2023 Asian Championships
2:59.05 | Asian record set by Indian men’s 4x400m team, which included Ajmal, at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The time was bettered by Japan in 2024
45.36s | Ajmal’s personal best timing in his pet 400m event