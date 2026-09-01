Between grief and glory, Ajmal from Kerala has his eyes firmly on the track

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Arjuna Award was supposed to be one of the happiest moments in Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi’s life, but the occasion was overshadowed by grief. “I am happy to have won, but the loss is irreplaceable,” says the 28-year-old quarter-miler, exhaling heavily. His mother Asiya, who would have been among the proudest of her son’s achievement, had passed away three weeks earlier.

“Umma never had any severe health issues, but everybody has to go when it is time, right? Everyone, including my family and friends were very supportive of my career, and my mother was no different. A mother’s loss is difficult for anyone, and I am still in grief.”

But Ajmal is determined to keep his personal pain from getting in the way, as he tries to resurrect his fortunes on the track. Back to his full training schedule after being laid off by injury, he has set his sights on the 2027 World Championships in Beijing, China, and the Los Angeles Olympics the year after.

Ajmal is the 21st Malayali track and field athlete to have won India’s second-highest national sporting honour, a list that includes stalwarts such as P T Usha, T C Yohannan and Anju Bobby George. Shuttler Treesa Jolly joined him as the two honourees from the state this year.

Athletics was not always the sport that Ajmal imagined would shape his future. He talent as a footballer saw him take part in state-level school competitions, that too without any formal training.

For Ajmal, the journey has come full circle in more ways than one. The first-ever state-level event of his career — the 200m run at the school meet — was at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE). Now, he is back at the SAI National Centre of Excellence plotting his comeback.