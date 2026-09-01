Buggy breakdown leaves techies at receiving end at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The last mile is turning into a daily ordeal for thousands of techies working at Technopark as the campus’s electric buggy service remains hit by repeated breakdowns, forcing employees to walk long, steep stretches to their offices.

Many are forced to cover more than a kilometre on foot after reaching the campus, making their daily commute a harrowing experience.

“It’s not just a kilometre, but an uphill walk - a steep climb. Walking up is quite difficult. In the morning, by the time we arrive at the office, we are drenched in sweat and exhausted,” said Suresh S, a techie.

The problem is worse for employees arriving by bus, as most buses drop passengers at the campus gate while several office buildings are located at the far end of the campus.

The buggy service has been a popular mode of last-mile transport, particularly during the morning and evening rush. Technopark introduced a buggy service before Covid-19 and introduced a second one two years ago.

According to Technopark officials, the buggies are encountering recurring breakdowns due to the campus’s steep terrain. “The nine-seater vehicles, despite being specially designed with increased torque, struggle on steep stretches when carrying a full load,” said an official.

With buggy service turning out to be unviable, Technopark is looking at alternative internal transport arrangements. “We have given letters to the KSRTC seeking more services during morning and evening peak hours. This would help resolve the travel woes of the techies to some extent,” the official added.