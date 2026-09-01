Patient dies after a fall from bed at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A stroke patient undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital passed away after suffering injuries from falling off his hospital bed, triggering allegations of medical negligence by his family.

Sukumara Pillai reached the hospital after suffering a stroke on August 26. He was initially admitted to Parippally Medical College Hospital before being transferred to Thiruvananthapuram for specialist care.

The fall occurred on August 29. The victim’s family has accused the hospital administration of serious lapses both in safety and post-fall care. Relatives pointed out that Pillai was assigned a bed that lacked safety side-rails on both sides.