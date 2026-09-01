Students allege lapses in KTU exam evaluation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising serious concerns, students of Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, have come forward with serious allegations of lapses in evaluation in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

Fifth-semester students of the college have claimed that they were made to fail in exams for which they could have scored pass marks, according to their teachers. With the students taking their dissent to social media, sources said that the vice chancellor is likely to take action to address the students’ concerns.

According to the students, 46 out of 74 students in the Electrical and Electronics Engineering batch failed in the Power Electronics and Drives paper of their fourth semester exams. “The results came as a shock for us. When we compared our results with those of other colleges, we found that none of them had such severe failures,” said Anas I S, a student from the batch.

Meanwhile, sources close to the vice chancellor, Ciza Thomas, informed that she has taken a serious note of the issue.

“We will go through the demands of the students and take action for the students’ welfare. Their concerns are valid; students should not suffer for the mistakes made by teachers, which could even affect the credibility of KTU,” a senior university official told the TNIE.