Department for elderly: Kerala govt issues order reallocating staff posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of strengthening the newly announced department for senior citizens, aimed at ensuring the welfare and safety of senior citizens, the state government has reallocated staff posts.

The General Administration department, on Tuesday, issued an order reallocating key posts, including the additional secretary, under secretary, section officer, assistants and computer assistants, from the General Administration and Administrative Reforms departments.

Earlier, the government had allocated Rs 10 crore in the state budget, presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in June this year, for the functioning of the department and the implementation of various welfare schemes.

“Several projects and economic activities based on the needs, capabilities, purchasing power, and employment and entrepreneurship potential of senior citizens will be implemented under the department.

The major activities of the department include administration of laws and rules for elderly welfare, implementation of elderly welfare policies, and implementation of central and state welfare schemes,” said an official statement released by the state government.