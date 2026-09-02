Department for elderly: Kerala govt issues order reallocating staff posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of strengthening the newly announced department for senior citizens, aimed at ensuring the welfare and safety of senior citizens, the state government has reallocated staff posts.
The General Administration department, on Tuesday, issued an order reallocating key posts, including the additional secretary, under secretary, section officer, assistants and computer assistants, from the General Administration and Administrative Reforms departments.
Earlier, the government had allocated Rs 10 crore in the state budget, presented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan in June this year, for the functioning of the department and the implementation of various welfare schemes.
“Several projects and economic activities based on the needs, capabilities, purchasing power, and employment and entrepreneurship potential of senior citizens will be implemented under the department.
The major activities of the department include administration of laws and rules for elderly welfare, implementation of elderly welfare policies, and implementation of central and state welfare schemes,” said an official statement released by the state government.
Steps are under way to establish a state-level directorate and district-level offices, as well as a state governing council to coordinate elderly welfare activities, said the statement.
“With the number of senior citizens in Kerala increasing rapidly, steps are being taken to establish a 24-hour helpline to ensure prompt intervention in the problems they face. A Rapid Response Team will be entrusted with coordinating the helpline and providing emergency assistance directly to those in need.
The government is also planning to introduce an Elder Vulnerability Register, Kerala Care Workforce Register, Service Connect Directory and Productive Ageing Register through a dedicated portal for elderly services,” said the statement.
Major activities
Activities of the department include administration of laws and rules for elderly welfare, implementation of elderly welfare policies, and implementation of central and state welfare schemes