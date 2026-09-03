Science-tech experience park to come up in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the technology and innovation sector in the state, a Semiconductors Capacity Building Park and Science-Technology Experience Park are set to come up in the capital city.

The 10-acre project is being developed by Xtra G Club Private Limited in association with IIITMK, Kerala (Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala) at Technopark Phase IV.

The memorandum of understanding for the proposed Rs 100-crore project was handed over in the presence of Minister Kunhalikutty on Wednesday.

“The proposed park aims to bring semiconductor skills, experiential science, emerging technologies, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration under one integrated ecosystem.

The park will serve both as an exhibition centre and a training institute, enabling visitors to see, touch, understand and build technology through interactive and hands-on experiences,” said Aniyan Koshi, MD of Xtra G Club, in a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Science-Technology Experience Park will also feature more than 300 technology galleries and 500 interactive experiences. A semiconductor research and development park will also be set up as part of the initiative.

“A major attraction of the park will be the segment ‘How Things Work,’ which will allow visitors to explore the technology behind everyday systems such as smartphones, electric vehicles, aircraft, robots, satellites and artificial intelligence through interactive demonstrations.

We are also planning to set up another segment ‘World@2050 and Future Science,’ offering experiences that explore possible developments in future cities, transportation, AI, quantum technology, biotechnology and space exploration,” he added.