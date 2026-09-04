Fire accident inside well at Kallambalam leaves three injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people have been injured after a fire broke out in a well situated close to a petrol pump at Kallambalam here on Wednesday. The injured- Sunu, Vineeth, Unni- were rushed to hospitals soon after the incident, the latter two to Medical College Hospital here. While the victims suspect the accident occurred due to a potential fuel leak, the Kallambalam Police have not registered a case on the issue.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Kallambalam ward of Karuvaram panchayat. Sunu and Vineeth were instructed by the petrol pump manager to clean the well situated close to a two-storey building near the petrol pump.

Unni had accompanied them to the place and waited there. After pumping out the water, they lowered a candle placed inside a bucket to check if there was oxygen for them to go inside, when a massive flame came up and injured them.