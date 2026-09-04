Food safety enforcement takes major hit as officials pull into CM Satheesan's VIP duties

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food safety enforcement in the capital is taking a hit as field officers are being routinely diverted to duties linked to the movement of Chief Minister V D Satheesan, leaving the already understaffed department with fewer personnel to inspect eateries, collect food samples and respond to public complaints. The deployment of food safety officers for the chief minister’s VIP movement is a new practice, with officials being assigned to airports and even relatively small events attended by the chief minister.

“There are VIP duties almost every day, mostly at the airport and for various events. When food safety officers are deployed there, they are forced to skip their scheduled routine work.

They are unable to cover even 80 percent of the scheduled work every month,” said a source. The district has only 16 field officers to handle food safety enforcement across the district. The officers are responsible for inspections of hotels, restaurants, markets and other food establishments, besides investigating complaints, collecting samples, initiating legal action and conducting awareness programmes.

“We have only 16 field officers in the entire district, and we are already handling a huge workload. We simply do not have the staff strength to spare officers for such duties,” the source said. It is learned that the department requires a minimum of 50 food safety officers to cover the entire district.