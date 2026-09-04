‘No examination fee again if revaluation results delayed’: Kerala State Higher Education Council

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council has urged universities to avoid situations where students are forced to pay the supplementary examination fee again because of delays in publishing revaluation results. Council vice-chairman Achuthsankar S Nair has written to the vice-chancellors of universities in this regard.

The council’s move comes in the wake of a directive by Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

The key recommendation was that if the revaluation result of a particular paper has not been published at least one day before the deadline for submitting applications for the supplementary examination, students should be allowed to register for the supplementary examination without paying the fee.

This would help prevent students from having to pay the exam fee again as a precautionary measure to ensure that they do not miss the exam.