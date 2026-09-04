Panel proposes wet-leasing private buses for KSRTC’s Priyadarshini free travel scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A high-level expert committee appointed to evaluate the private bus sector has recommended that the government utilise private buses to run KSRTC’s Priyadarshini free travel scheme under a wet-lease arrangement.

Under the proposed model, private buses would operate at a per-kilometer rate fixed by KSRTC, deployed at a ratio of one private bus for every two KSRTC services.

The committee, chaired by retired DGP, K Padmakumar, formally submitted its report to Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday. The panel was constituted to suggest relief measures for private bus operators facing severe financial distress following the rollout of the Priyadarshini scheme in state-run ordinary buses. Among its core proposals, the panel advocated declaring private bus operations an industry with MSME recognition, enabling operators to access bank loans, technical assistance and financial incentives.

To ease operational cash flows, it suggested facilitating monthly vehicle tax payments without altering the existing tax structure.

However, private bus operators maintained that the recommendations are vastly insufficient to counter their sudden revenue drop without concrete immediate relief.

Operators reported a sharp decline in daily patronage as commuters shift to KSRTC’s free rides, with industry representatives claiming over 500 private buses have ceased operations in the past month alone.

Further recommendations include amending the Kerala Motor Vehicles Rules to extend bus lifespans to 25 years subject to strict fitness standards, providing fuel at dealer rates through Yathra Fuels outlets, and permitting body advertisements under a single annual fee.

The panel also called for simplifying online special permit procedures, exploring coverage through the State Insurance department, forming regional coordination committees to resolve route timing disputes, and implementing an IT-based mobility card across public transit systems in phases.