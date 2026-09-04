Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's ABC hospital plan drags on; DPR to be revised to meet 2023 rules

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five years after its announcement, the proposed multi-specialty veterinary hospital and Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, initiated by the city corporation to manage the stray dog population, remains only on paper. The civic body announced plans for this first-of-its-kind facility in 2021. Despite a growing stray dog crisis and mounting complaints, the corporation is struggling to strengthen its ABC programme - the primary method for controlling the stray dog population.

The plan to revise the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Thiruvallam facility by incorporating features from a similar Chennai model continues to drag on.

“We need to revise the DPR in accordance with the ABC Rules, 2023. The original proposal was based on the 2001 rules, which are no longer applicable. The Greater Chennai corporation’s model is ideal; they established six ABC hospitals in a short period, while we are struggling to set up one. We have requested permission to visit the Chennai facilities,” said a corporation official.

According to the official, Chennai’s centres are notable for their efficient design and minimal noise and environmental impact. The local civic body has earmarked Rs 4.5 crore for the Thiruvallam project, though officials acknowledge the final cost may rise. The Greater Chennai corporation constructed its facility for approximately Rs 7 crore, giving it the capacity to sterilise around 30 dogs per day.

“Once fully operational, the facility could sterilise the majority of the city’s stray dog population within six months. It will also serve as a regional asset for neighboring local bodies,” the official added.