CPI set to bring back development legacy of former Kerala CM Achutha Menon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be seen as an attempt to counter emerging narratives within the Left, the CPI is taking steps to bring back the developmental perspectives and legacy of former Chief minister C Achutha Menon. The C Achutha Menon Foundation will hold a three-day seminar on Kerala’s development legacy and perspectives for 2057.

T K Arunkumar, Editor of the Economic and Political Weekly, will inaugurate the event on Monday at the Joint Council Hall.

The event, presided over by CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, who is also the president of the Achutha Menon Foundation, will be attended by economist Dr K P Vipin Chandran and former member of the state planning board, Dr K Raviraman.

The national seminar aims to prepare a comprehensive development policy document to address these challenges while upholding the principle of social justice and integrating artificial intelligence, the knowledge and green economy, and digital technology into Kerala’s development strategy.

There’s a sentiment within the CPI against attempts by a section of the CPM to downplay the Achutha Menon era.

“The Kerala development model reflects the socio-economic progress achieved by the state since its formation in 1956. While the Communist government in 1957 laid the foundation for Kerala’s development, it was during the tenure of the C Achutha Menon government that this model gained momentum through the implementation of land reforms, agricultural labour legislation and the establishment of several public sector and higher research institutions.

Subsequent left governments strengthened decentralisation and social welfare through initiatives, including Maveli stores, people’s planning and Kudumbashree,” said the organisers. The valedictory ceremony will be inaugurated by Transport Minister CP John on Wednesday.