Kunnukuzhy abattoir remains shut over treatment plant design flaw

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The modernised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore, remains non-operational after a trial run exposed serious flaws in its effluent treatment plant (ETP).

The abattoir, designed to handle around 50 to 75 animals, was equipped with modern facilities including an ETP, biogas units, chilling rooms, odour-control systems and a rendering plant for scientific waste management. However, the facility could not be opened for regular operations after officials found that the ETP was not functioning as intended during the trial run.

A senior corporation official said the trial run exposed a major issue and blood generated during meat processing was getting mixed with the discharge water instead of being channelled separately for treatment.

“We cannot operate the slaughterhouse without fixing this, else it will cause environmental and hygiene concerns. The problem became evident during the trial run conducted with a few animals.

The ETP is not functioning properly with the existing design,” the official said. The corporation is now planning to call a meeting with the agency that installed the ETP and the contractor entrusted with operating the slaughterhouse to identify a workable solution.