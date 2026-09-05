Kunnukuzhy abattoir remains shut over treatment plant design flaw

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The modernised abattoir at Kunnukuzhy, built at a cost of around Rs 10 crore, remains non-operational after a trial run exposed serious flaws in its effluent treatment plant (ETP).
The abattoir, designed to handle around 50 to 75 animals, was equipped with modern facilities including an ETP, biogas units, chilling rooms, odour-control systems and a rendering plant for scientific waste management. However, the facility could not be opened for regular operations after officials found that the ETP was not functioning as intended during the trial run.
A senior corporation official said the trial run exposed a major issue and blood generated during meat processing was getting mixed with the discharge water instead of being channelled separately for treatment.
“We cannot operate the slaughterhouse without fixing this, else it will cause environmental and hygiene concerns. The problem became evident during the trial run conducted with a few animals.
The ETP is not functioning properly with the existing design,” the official said. The corporation is now planning to call a meeting with the agency that installed the ETP and the contractor entrusted with operating the slaughterhouse to identify a workable solution.
“We have to examine whether the problem can be rectified within the existing structural framework as a complete redesign or demolition and reconstruction of the facility is considered impractical,” the official said.
The modern abattoir was inaugurated towards the end of the LDF’s term last year.
Nine months after coming to power, the BJP administration continues to grapple with the challenges to reopen the abattoir, the old version of which was shut down more than a decade ago by the Pollution Control Board citing environmental concerns. A formal inauguration date was also announced by the current administration.
The agreement with the contractor engaged for the operation and maintenance of the slaughterhouse includes an annual rent arrangement with a 10% yearly hike. According to the agreement, the contractor will pay Rs 75 per large animal and Rs 15 per small animal to the civic body.