Veteran film lab technician Sudheer Chitranjali passes away at 70

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran film lab technician Sudheer Chitranjali, 70, passed away at his residence on Thursday. He worked at the government-run Chitranjali Studio from the black-and-white film era until the studio’s film lab ceased operations.

He had processed over 500 films. Sudheer had his education in film processing at the Adyar Film Institute. He began his career at Merryland Studio and later worked at Chitralekha Film Studio led by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

He joined Chitranjali from its inception, serving as lab technician, lab chief and colour consultant. He retired from service as film officer in 2014. He won a national award for Chitranjali through the documentary ‘Mohiniyattam,’ cinematographed by Santosh Sivan, and state awards for best lab through the films ‘Dany,’ ‘Oridam,’ ‘Sufi Paranja Katha’ and ‘Bioscope.’

He is survived by wife Sajitha, daughter Sruthi Sudheer and son-in-law Reji Prasad. The cremation was held on Friday.