‘VVIP food checks are security protocol, not extra duty’: Thiruvananthapuram Police Commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as food safety officers raised concerns over being deployed to VVIP protocols, the city police clarified that it was part of security protocol.

Referring to a TNIE report on the deployment of food safety officers for the movements of the chief minister, city police commissioner Arul R B Krishna said that it is part of mandatory VVIP security protocol and not an additional duty imposed by the police.

Responding to concerns that food safety officers were being diverted from routine enforcement, the Commissioner said food checks for Z-plus protectees are a long-standing security requirement and require the expertise of trained food safety officers.

“Food safety checking for VVIPs is part of the security protocol. It is not an unnecessary or additional duty being imposed on the Food Safety Department,” said Commissioner Arul R B Krishna.

He said only around 22 formal requests have been made to the Food Safety Commissioner under the present government, countering the perception that officers are being requisitioned for every VIP programme.