Kin allege lapses after stillbirth at Peroorkada

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A family in Kudappanakkunnu has lodged a police complaint against the Peroorkada District Hospital, alleging that medical negligence led to the death of their unborn child. The patient, Reeba, was admitted to the hospital on August 31 for delivery.

According to her husband, Sherin Thomas, duty doctors noted a variation in fetal movement on the night of Tuesday, September 1. However, it was only after she was taken to the labor room on Wednesday morning that hospital staff informed the family that the baby lacked movement and referred her to SAT Hospital.

Reeba was shifted to SAT Hospital, where doctors confirmed the fetal death upon arrival. Sherin alleged that SAT Hospital authorities indicated the baby could have been saved had the patient been transferred on Tuesday night.