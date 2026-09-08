Photo contest for dog lovers in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wagging tail, a favourite walk, or just a moment at home — life with a dog is filled with memories that pet owners often want to preserve. Bringing such moments into focus, the Ananthapuri Canine Club is organising a photo contest for dog lovers to showcase their bond with their pets.

The contest is being organised as part of the club’s second All Breed Championship Dog Show, scheduled for September 20 at the Sree Chithira Thirunal Ground in Poojapura.

Participants can submit photographs featuring themselves with their dogs until September 15. The photograph must be recent and taken within 15 days of the contest.

Winners will be selected and informed ahead of the event. Those selected must attend the prize announcement to be held at the venue with their dogs. Entries can be submitted via direct message on the Ananthapuri Canine Club’s Instagram page or via Facebook Messenger.