Rights panel orders probe into patient’s fatal fall at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered the director of medical education (DME) to inspect whether there were lapses in care and safety protocols at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, following the death of an 87-year-old patient.

The patient fell off a cot in ward 18 on August 29 and died while undergoing treatment on August 31.

SHRC chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas instructed the DME to review the postmortem report and submit written recommendations on updating patient safety protocols.

The commission said the ongoing inquiry being conducted by the medical college principal must be transparent and thorough, with no negligence from experts.

The DME has been given six weeks to submit an investigation report along with the postmortem findings and related documents.