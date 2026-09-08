SP Medifort Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram launches SILVER project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of Oncology at SP Medifort Hospital launched “SILVER - Senior Integrated Long-Term Value-Based Evaluation and Rehabilitation” initiative addressing the specialised healthcare needs of senior cancer patients on Monday.

As part of the initiative, South Kerala’s first Dedicated Geriatric Oncology Clinic has commenced operations at SP Medifort Hospital. Inaugurating the event, Mayor V V Rajesh said that the initiative was a significant step towards addressing the growing healthcare needs of senior citizens.

“Modern and future-ready healthcare infrastructure plays a significant role in developing Thiruvananthapuram as a healthcare destination, and institutions, including SP Medifort, with advanced infrastructure and specialised medical expertise, can contribute to strengthening the city’s healthcare ecosystem,” he said.

Interacting with the cancer survivors, actor Maniyanpilla Raju urged patients not to approach cancer with fear but to face every stage of the treatment journey with courage and confidence. SP Medifort chairman and managing director Dr Ashokan, joint chairman and managing director Subramonian and others attended the event.